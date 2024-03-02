इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2024 10:39:36      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Telangana govt to rejoin Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana scheme

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / HYDERABAD

Telangana State government will rejoin the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) scheme in the interests of farmers and to save them from losses caused by natural calamities. In a release, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that there has been no crop insurance scheme in Telangana, ever since the BRS government opted out of the scheme in 2020.

It said that farmers have been subject to huge losses due to crop damage on account of heavy rains, floods, and hailstorms. It added that there is no scope to claim compensation considering that the crop insurance scheme does not exist in Telangana.

The release further stated that the Chief Minister has decided to maintain cordial relations with the BJP-led government at the Centre to protect the interests of the State. The Chief Minister held a meeting with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and PMFBY CEO and Joint Secretary in Union Agriculture Ministry Ritesh Chauhan in Hyderabad Friday.

They discussed the farmer insurance scheme from 2016 till its withdrawal in 2020. Now that the State has decided to rejoin the PMFBY scheme, farmers will get crop insurance from the next crop season. Mr Reddy reiterated that the State government intended to strengthen the agriculture sector and pursue farmer-centric welfare policies. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

من کی بات: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے نوجوانوں سے ریکارڈ تعداد میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی اپیل کی۔-MANN KI BAAT

خصوصی نامہ نگاروزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے پہلی بار ووٹروں سے ا ...

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart