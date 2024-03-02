Defence Ministry approves construction of elevated corridors on defence lands in Hyderabad

State government had sought a total of 139 acres of defence land for the construction of both elevated corridors

Staff Reporter

The Defence Ministry has given its nod for the construction of elevated corridors on defence lands in Hyderabad. The elevated corridors will ensure a smooth flow of traffic along the Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highway and the Hyderabad-Karimnagar Rajiv Highway, promising a boost to regional transportation infrastructure.

The approvals are pending for the past eight years. An official release informed that the construction of elevated corridors approved now, will resolve most of the traffic issues plaguing routes from Hyderabad to Shamirpet and Hyderabad to Medchal besides facilitating the development of transportation routes towards North Telangana.

During his recent visit to Delhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and sought permission for the construction of elevated corridors on the defence lands. Responding to the repeated requests from the State government and giving necessary approvals yesterday. The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and officials from the Defence Ministry.

State government had sought a total of 139 acres of defence land for the construction of both elevated corridors. While 83 acres were required for the construction of the elevated corridor with a total length of 11.3 km from Paradise Junction to ORR junction on the Rajiv Highway, around 56 acres were required for the construction of the second corridor, which would be of a length of 18.3 km proposed on the Nagpur Highway (NH-44) from Paradise Junction to ORR near Kandlakoya, including a double-decker corridor, for Metro Rail.