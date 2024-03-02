इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2024 10:39:06      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Defence Ministry approves construction of elevated corridors on defence lands in Hyderabad

Leave a comment
Published On: By

State government had sought a total of 139 acres of defence land for the construction of both elevated corridors

Image

Staff Reporter

The Defence Ministry has given its nod for the construction of elevated corridors on defence lands in Hyderabad. The elevated corridors will ensure a smooth flow of traffic along the Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highway and the Hyderabad-Karimnagar Rajiv Highway, promising a boost to regional transportation infrastructure.

The approvals are pending for the past eight years. An official release informed that the construction of elevated corridors approved now, will resolve most of the traffic issues plaguing routes from Hyderabad to Shamirpet and Hyderabad to Medchal besides facilitating the development of transportation routes towards North Telangana.

During his recent visit to Delhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and sought permission for the construction of elevated corridors on the defence lands. Responding to the repeated requests from the State government and giving necessary approvals yesterday. The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and officials from the Defence Ministry.

State government had sought a total of 139 acres of defence land for the construction of both elevated corridors. While 83 acres were required for the construction of the elevated corridor with a total length of 11.3 km from Paradise Junction to ORR junction on the Rajiv Highway, around 56 acres were required for the construction of the second corridor, which would be of a length of 18.3 km proposed on the Nagpur Highway (NH-44) from Paradise Junction to ORR near Kandlakoya, including a double-decker corridor, for Metro Rail.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

من کی بات: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے نوجوانوں سے ریکارڈ تعداد میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی اپیل کی۔-MANN KI BAAT

خصوصی نامہ نگاروزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے پہلی بار ووٹروں سے ا ...

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart