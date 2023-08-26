इंडियन आवाज़     26 Aug 2023 01:24:24      انڈین آواز

Telangana govt to appoint over 5,000 teachers

Telangana State finance department has accorded permission for filling up of over 5,000 vacant teacher posts in various categories under the control of Director of School Education. The recruitment will be carried out through the Departmental Selection Committee. A Government order has been issued to this effect, for filling 5089 vacant teacher posts, which include 1739 School Assistants (SA), 2575 Secondary Grade Teacher, 611 Language Pandit posts while 164 Physical Education Teacher (PET) posts.

