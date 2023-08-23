Mizoram: 17 killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses

ex-gratia of 2 lakh rupees, announces PM Modi

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Mizoram, at least 17 workers were feared dead as an under-construction railway bridge over the Kurung River collapsed. The bridge connecting Bairabi to Sairang collapsed this morning. Our correspondent reports, the bodies of 16 victims were recovered so far. A rescue operation is underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the tragic incident. An ex-gratia of two lakh rupees from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. 50 thousand rupees would be given to the injured.