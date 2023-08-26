इंडियन आवाज़     26 Aug 2023 01:23:49      انڈین آواز

ECI team in Chhattisgarh to review preparations for upcoming assembly elections

AMN

A team of the Election Commission of India, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, is on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh to review the preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The Election Commission team is holding a meeting today with the Collectors and Superintendents of Police of various districts of Chhattisgarh. Yesterday, the Chief Election Commissioner held a meeting of the enforcement agencies and gave necessary guidelines to the officers. He instructed to ensure all necessary preparations for free, fair and transparent elections and strict compliance of all the guidelines of the Election Commission.

CEC said that strict action should be taken against voter inducement in the upcoming assembly elections. Senior Officers of Police, Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate, Excise, Central Armed Forces, Narcotics Control Bureau, Airports Authority of India and other departments were present in the meeting.

