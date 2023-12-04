Telangana govt appoints Ravi Gupta as new DGP

File Pic

The Telangana State government has issued orders posting Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ravi Gupta as Director General of Police and head of Police Force, with full additional charge, with immediate effect.

The State government on the directions of the Election Commission of India had placed under suspension Anjani Kumar, and issued notices to two Additional DG rank officers Sanjay Jain and Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Earlier, DGP Anjani Kumar met the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president, A Revanth Reddy and discussed the arrangements for swearing in ceremony. According to a statement issued by the DGP office, Revanth Reddy asked Anjani Kumar to make adequate security arrangements at all important places and that senior Congress leaders and Chief Ministers of other States will participate in the swearing-in. Meanwhile, Anjani Kumar asked the police officials to evaluate the threat perception report of all the candidates and provide each winning candidate 2 2 security.