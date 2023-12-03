Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu gear up for heavy rainfall as Cyclone Michaung likely to turn severe during next two days

AMN/ WEB DESK

Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are gearing up for heavy rainfall as Cyclone Michaung is likely to turn severe during next the two days. The India Meteorological Department said the Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” over Southwest Bay of Bengal has moved northwestwards. It is likely to intensify further, and reach the west-central Bay Of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by tomorrow forenoon. The weather agency added that it will cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam as a Severe Cyclonic Storm by Tuesday forenoon.



Andhra Pradesh government is taking all measures to deal with the cyclone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and took stock of the preparations. Mr Modi instructed all top officials to ensure all possible help.



In Tamil Nadu, a red alert has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall during next two days in Chennai, Chengalpet and Thiruvallur districts. Tamilnadu Government has declared a public holiday tomorrow in all Government offices, public undertakings Banks and financial institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. However essential services will continue.