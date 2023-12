AMN/ WEB DESK

The Election Commission on Sunday suspended Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar for alleged violation of the Model Code of conduct and relevant conduct rules during the State assembly election.



The Telangana Director General of Police had met State Congress president Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad today when the counting of votes was underway.



Sources said, the Commission has sought explanation from two other IPS officers who visited Reddy along with the DGP.