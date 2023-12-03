Maharashtra: Villager killed by Naxalites in Gadchiroli district

AMN/ WEB DESK

A 38-year-old man was killed by Naxalites in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Sunday. Police said that Chamra Madavi, a resident of Morkuti village in Korchi taluka, was picked up by Naxalites from his house late on Saturday night and was killed on the outskirts of the village. Superintendent of Police Nilotpal informed that the deceased was a sympathiser of the banned outfit and had been arrested last year in the Balaghat district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh for trying to supply ammunition to Naxalites. The superintendent stated that police suspect that the deceased had taken money from Naxalites for the supply of ammunition and the killing may be a fallout of that.