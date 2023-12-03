इंडियन आवाज़     03 Dec 2023 04:20:46      انڈین آواز

Health Ministry blams West Bengal govt for not adhering to provisions of MOU signed with Union Government

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has blamed the West Bengal government for not adhering to provisions of the MOU signed with the Union Government for the implementation of the National Health Mission (NHM), and other Guidelines issued by the Ministry and the Department of Expenditure. The Ministry has denied media reports on the Centre withholding release of funds under the NHM for West Bengal and its Chief Minister writing to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention.

The Ministry said the fund flow to States is conditional to the fulfillment of mandatory conditions and the branding guidelines as per the the Union Government norms which the state government has not complied with despite several meetings and reminders. It added that the State has also not complied with the Ayushman Bharat -Health and Wellness Centres Branding Guidelines.

The Ministry also said the state government has not actively participated in several Union Government schemes and programs such as the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare Meeting, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, and Ayushman Bhav campaign.

