Congress trounces BRS in Telangana; wins 65 seats along with ally CPI

In Telangana, the Congress bagged 65 seats in the 119 seat Assembly along with its ally CPI. BRS won 39 seats. The BJP won 8 seats while MIM retained 7. Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party will meet in Hyderabad this morning in the presence of Party observers and AICC state in-charges. The newly elected Congress members are reaching Hyderabad this morning. 

The party delegation met state Governor Dr Tamil Isai Soundararajan last evening to stake claim to invite it to form the government. AICC In-charge Mankrao Thakre, Karnataka Dy. Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and PCC president Revanth Reddy and former PCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy and others are in the delegation.

Earlier, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has accepted the resignation sent by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today. She asked him to continue in office till a new government was formed. A communique from the Raj Bhavan stated that the resignation letter from Mr Rao was received today and the same has been accepted. The governor asked the chief minister to continue till the new government was formed. 

