ZPM leader Lalduhoma stakes claim to form new government in Mizoram

AMN / AIZWAL

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma today staked the claim to form a new government in Mizoram. The ZPM leader met Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhawan this morning. The Chief Minister-designate Lalduhoma was accompanied by ZPM Working President and MLA-elect K Sapdanga and MLA-elect Vanlalhlana during the meeting with the Governor. 

In another development, the ZPM Legislature Party meeting was held last night in Aizawl which was attended by the newly elected MLAs of the party. In the meeting, Lalduhoma was unanimously elected as Leader of the ZPM Legislature Party while K Sapdanga was elected as Deputy Leader. Hectic preparation is going on for the ‘Swearing-in Ceremony’ which is likely to take place on Friday at Aizawl’s Raj Bhawan. The ZPM clinched landslide victory in the recently held Assembly polls in Mizoram securing 27 seats in the 40-member House. Mizoram went to polls in a single phase on November 7 to elect a new Assembly. 

