Garba of Gujarat inscribed in UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

Garba of Gujarat has been inscribed in the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity by UNESCO.

This decision has been taken at the Botswana convention of UNESCO on Wednesday (6th December 2023). Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy in a social media post, said that this listing is testimony to the tireless efforts of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to showcase our rich culture, traditions and heritage to the world.

Garba of Gujarat is the 15th ICH element from India to join this list. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Intangible Cultural Heritage is underway in Botswana. The live screening of the same is arranged by the Gujarat government in all the districts of the State. Special cultural programs along with traditional garba will be organized at four iconic locations along with live streaming in the state.

The declaration of Garba of Gujarat as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO is a moment of pride for all Gujarati who live across the world.

