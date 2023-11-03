इंडियन आवाज़     03 Nov 2023 04:59:54      انڈین آواز

Telangana: Filing of nomination begins for Assembly Elections

In Telangana, gazette notification has been issued for the General Elections for the state Assembly today. With this, the process of filing nominations has begun. Nominations can be filed on all working days till 10th of this month. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 13th November and last date for name withdrawal will be 15th. Polling for election of 119 Assembly seats will be held on 30th November and counting will take place on 3rd December. 

Nominations can also be filed on Suvidha app, but, a copy of the same should be filed with Returning Officer later. Meanwhile, major political parties have announced almost all of their candidates for the election. The ruling BRS has announced names for all constituencies except for 5 places. Congress has announced names for 90 plus seats and BJP announced names of 88 candidates. The Congress and TJS have agreed to fight together while CPI (M) announced it will go alone. Clarity is yet to be arrived at BJP-Janasena alliance while BSP and YSR Telangana Party of Sharmila have also announced that they are fielding their candidates in the State. In another development, TDP announced that it is not in fray this time in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the state on 7th and 11th of this month to campaign for his party. Meanwhile, BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao will be addressing Praja Ashirvada Sabhas at Muthole, Armoor and Korutla this afternoon.

