BJP will bring Chhattisgarh into category of developed States: PM Modi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is committed to ensuring the welfare of the poor, tribals, and other backward classes and bringing Chhattisgarh into the category of developed States.

Addressing an election rally in Kanker in the Bastar region, he said this election is all about the future of the people of Chhattisgarh and not just about electing an MLA, Minister, or Chief Minister.

He said the people of Chhattisgarh were troubled by corruption, broken promises, and scams during the last five years of Congress rule. The policy of the BJP is development for all but appeasement of none.

Assembly elections in the State are being held in two phases. In the first phase, voting will be held in twenty Assembly constituencies on the 7th of November.