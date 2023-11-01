इंडियन आवाज़     01 Nov 2023 12:51:54      انڈین آواز

Congress names 61 more candidates for Rajasthan polls

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

The Congress on Tuesday released names of 61 more candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, including its national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh and Manvendra Singh, who switched over from the BJP.

While Vallabh has been fielded from Udaipur, Singh has been nominated from Siwana.

In the fourth and fifth lists of candidates released by the Congress on Tuesday, it has denied tickets to seven incumbent MLAs.

The party has named 14 incumbent MLAs, including two Independent winners of the 2018 Assembly election and two more who won the polls on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) tickets and subsequently, joined the Congress.

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rebels have also been fielded by the party.

The ruling party in Rajasthan has named seven women in the latest lists. More than 30 fresh faces have also been fielded by it.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

The Congress has so far announced 156 candidates for the polls in the desert state, where the party seeks to buck the trend of incumbent governments being voted out.

At a meeting of the Congress’s Central Election Committee (CEC) earlier in the evening, the party discussed the names of the probable candidates for the Rajasthan polls.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of the state Sukhjinder Randhawa and the party’s state unit chief, Govind Dotasra, attended the meeting.

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and Rajasthan screening committee chief Gaurav Gogoi, besides the members of the CEC, also attended the meeting.

The Congress had released its third list of 19 candidates for the Rajasthan polls on Thursday. The first list had the names of 43 candidates, while the second had the names of another 33.

Johari Lal Meena (Rajgarh), Babu Lal (Kathumar), Khiladi Lal Bairwa (Baseri), Bharosi Lal (Hindaun) and Bharat Singh Kundanpur (Sangod) are among the incumbent MLAs who have been denied tickets by the Congress.

