JK: Police head constable shot dead by terrorists in Baramulla

AIR

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists fired upon one J&K Police Head Constable identified as Ghulam Mohd Dar at his residence in village Wailoo in Kralpora area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, a short while ago.



Police in a social media post said although the Head Constable was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Tangmarg for treatment, however, he couldn’t survive and succumbed to his grivious injuries in the hospital.



Meanwhile, the security forces have cordoned off the area and have launched a massive manhunt to nab the assailants involved in the terror attack.



Further details are awaited.