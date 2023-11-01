इंडियन आवाज़     01 Nov 2023 12:52:34      انڈین آواز

R.R Swain takes over as 17th DGP of Jammu and Kashmir

Published On: By

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, R.R Swain took over as 17th Director General of Police at a function held at Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Srinagar on Tuesday.

A 1991 batch IPS officer, R.R Swain was posted at various important and key positions of Jammu and Kashmir Police before taking over as DGP, J&K.

Immediately after taking over as the DGP, J&K, R.R. Swain chaired a meeting at PHQ which was attended by senior officers of the PHQ and other wings.

The HODs of different wings and senior officers of PHQ briefed the DGP about the working/functioning etc. of their wings and offices.

JK: Police head constable shot dead by terrorists in Baramulla

In Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists fired upon one J&K Police Head Constable identified as Ghulam Mohd Dar at his residence in village Wailoo in Kralpora area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, a short while ago.

Police in a social media post said although the Head Constable was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Tangmarg for treatment, however, he couldn’t survive and succumbed to his grivious injuries in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the security forces have cordoned off the area and have launched a massive manhunt to nab the assailants involved in the terror attack.

Further details are awaited.

