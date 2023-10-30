इंडियन आवाज़     30 Oct 2023 04:46:48      انڈین آواز

Telangana: Congress will deliver what it promise, says Mallikarjun Kharge

AMN / HYDERABAD

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge has said Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao failed in fulfilling the aspirations of the people who fought for self-respect and employment and instead unleashed family rule on the State.

He participated in the Congress Vijayabheri Yatra in Sangareddy and Medak districts last evening. Speaking on the occasion, he assured people that Congress will come back to provide employment, self-respect and take care of farmers, who have been cheated by the present rule. Seeking support for party candidates, Mr. Kharge recalled how Sonia Gandhi kept her word on Telangana unable to digest the sacrifices being made by the youngsters.

Mr. Kharge also said the Congress will deliver what it promises and the six guarantees will change the lives of the poorest in the state. He urged people not to fall for the propaganda of BRS and BJP. 

