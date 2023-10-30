Filing of nominations ends for elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

AMN

Today is the last date for nominations in single phased assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and for the Second phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh. The scrutiny of the nominations in Madhya Pradesh for all 230 constituencies and in Chhattisgarh for 70 out of total 90 constituencies will be held tomorrow.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures for these assembly constituencies is 2nd of next month. Polling in these constituencies will be held on 17th of next month in both states.