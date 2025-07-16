Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bihar SIR: EC says over 86% Enumeration Forms received so far

Jul 16, 2025
Bihar SIR: EC says over 86% Enumeration Forms received so far

The Election Commission today said that over 86 percent Enumeration Forms have been received so far in the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar. With just ten more days left for the revision, remaining electors will be contacted individually by Booth Level Officers( BLOs).

The Commission said sparing no effort to ensure that all eligible electors are included in the draft electoral roll, the third round of household visits by the nearly one lakh BLOs will soon begin to collect the filled Enumeration Forms of the remaining electors. The Poll Body said Special camps have been established in all the wards of all 261 Urban Local Bodies of the state and newspaper advertisements issued to ensure that the remaining electors fill their forms well in time and have their names also included in the Draft electoral roll to be published on the 1st of next month.

