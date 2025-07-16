Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jharkhand: Incessant rains due to cyclonic circulation system over Bay of Bengal

Jul 16, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Incessant rains in the north-western part of Jharkhand have brought life to a standstill. According to Ranchi Met Centre, orange alert has been issued for four districts of Palamu, Garhwa, Chatra and Hazaribagh while 11 districts including Ranchi have been issued yellow alert for widespread heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.  Daily life in districts under Palamu and North Chotanagpur division has been badly affected due to continuous rainfall in the area from last two days. Two people have succumbed to death in Koderma district today due to a lightning strike. Koyal, Auranga, and Amanat rivers have been flowing above the danger mark, while district administration has issued alert to remain away from water bodies. Several tourists have also been stuck due to landslide and road damage in Latehar district. Schools till class 12 have been closed for tomorrow in Palamu district. Lodh waterfalls, Sugga Dam, Mahudanr and Netarhat and other tourist spots have been badly affected.

