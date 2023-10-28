इंडियन आवाज़     28 Oct 2023 12:53:19      انڈین آواز

No government employee can do second marriage without approval of government: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that no state government employee can do a second marriage without the approval of the government. He clarified that this rule was there earlier, but the government had not enforced it.

Mr. Sarma stated that the government employee would need the state government’s permission for a second marriage even if their religion allowed bigamy. 

An order issued in this regard mentioned that no government servant who has a wife living shall contract another marriage without first obtaining the permission of the government. The order further said that no female employee can marry if their husband is alive without first obtaining the government’s permission.

