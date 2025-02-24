Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy accuses BRS and BJP of having “clandestine understanding”

AMN / Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday accused the BRS and BJP of having a “clandestine understanding” for the upcoming MLC elections on February 27.

Speaking at his first campaign meeting in Nizamabad, he referred to Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s remarks questioning why the Congress government has not taken action against BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K T Rama Rao, despite launching multiple investigations into alleged irregularities under the previous BRS regime. Reddy alleged that Sanjay Kumar is deliberately delaying the state government’s request to issue a Red Corner Notice against two accused individuals (currently in the US) in the phone-tapping case from the BRS regime. He claimed that this was part of a deal with BRS in exchange for support in the MLC elections. “Are you not the one stalling their extradition in return for BRS support in the MLC polls?” he asked. If the accused are brought back, it would lead to action against top BRS leaders, he asserted. “Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay are obstructing the arrest of KCR, Harish, and KTR in the phone-tapping case through blackmail,” he alleged. He further questioned why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not arrested K T Rama Rao in connection with the Formula E racing case or made any arrests in the alleged scam related to the sheep distribution scheme, despite launching investigations and seizing relevant files. Reddy also challenged Sanjay Kumar to clarify when he would ensure the return of the two accused in the phone-tapping case from abroad.