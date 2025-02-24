Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy accuses BRS and BJP of having “clandestine understanding”

Feb 24, 2025

AMN / Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday accused the BRS and BJP of having a “clandestine understanding” for the upcoming MLC elections on February 27.

Speaking at his first campaign meeting in Nizamabad, he referred to Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s remarks questioning why the Congress government has not taken action against BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K T Rama Rao, despite launching multiple investigations into alleged irregularities under the previous BRS regime. Reddy alleged that Sanjay Kumar is deliberately delaying the state government’s request to issue a Red Corner Notice against two accused individuals (currently in the US) in the phone-tapping case from the BRS regime. He claimed that this was part of a deal with BRS in exchange for support in the MLC elections. “Are you not the one stalling their extradition in return for BRS support in the MLC polls?” he asked. If the accused are brought back, it would lead to action against top BRS leaders, he asserted. “Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay are obstructing the arrest of KCR, Harish, and KTR in the phone-tapping case through blackmail,” he alleged. He further questioned why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not arrested K T Rama Rao in connection with the Formula E racing case or made any arrests in the alleged scam related to the sheep distribution scheme, despite launching investigations and seizing relevant files. Reddy also challenged Sanjay Kumar to clarify when he would ensure the return of the two accused in the phone-tapping case from abroad.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Amit Shah & Rajnath Singh

Feb 23, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal FM Urges Odisha CM for Fair Probe Into Nepali Student’s Death at KIIT

Feb 23, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Mahakumbh Preparations Intensify in Prayagraj Ahead of Mahashivratri

Feb 22, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy accuses BRS and BJP of having “clandestine understanding”

24 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

मध्यप्रदेश में निवेश का यही सही समय है : प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

24 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Police block anti-rape march in Dhaka, protesters issue ultimatum

24 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Air Force base in Cox’s Bazar attacked, one killed

24 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!