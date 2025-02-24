Maharashtra: No Place for ‘Fixers’ in His Govt Even If It Hurts Someone, says CM Fadnavis

AMN / Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Monday said he has not cleared 16 recommendations received for the appointments as ministers’ OSDs (officers on special duty) and personal secretaries because those names were involved in alleged irregularities. The CM said he has cleared 109 names sent by his ministers for the appointments as their OSDs or PS, but also made it clear that he will not approve anyone involved in any irregularity or facing corruption allegations.

“I received some 125 names of officials whom my cabinet colleagues wanted to appoint as either personal secretaries (PS) or as OSDs. Out of it, I have cleared the names of 109. The reasons behind not clearing the names of the remaining 16 is either there is some inquiry going on against those officials or they are known as fixers in the administrative circles,” Mr. Fadnavis said. The Maharashtra CM’s statement came in the wake of reports that some his ministers are not happy as they cannot even appoint their PAs and OSDs. State agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate, who is from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, said that the CM has issued a stern warning to all ministers on the first day itself.

“CM has told us that the government will not be affected by anyone’s departure, including his own. Anyone acting smart will have to sit at home. All departments should follow discipline. We have also been given a 100-day programme. Our OSDs and PAs are also decided by the CM. There is nothing in our hands. We have to work properly,” Mr. Kokate said.