Assam to become manufacturing centre of northeast soon: PM Modi

AMN / GUWAHATI

Assam is now the centre of unlimited possibilities and gateway to South East Asia and India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the inaugural session of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati today.

Speaking before a large gathering of diplomates, prominent industrialists, and foreign delegates, the Prime Minister said that Assam would be a manufacturing hub of Eastern India and urged the industrialists to reap the benefits of this strategic location.

The Prime Minister informed that his government is working on improvement of connectivity, infrastructure and also strengthing the local supply chains in this region. India is working on a mission mode for the low-cost manufacturing process, added the PM.

The PM said that the law and order situation in Assam has improved during the last few years as the Centre and State governments have signed several peace accords.

Assam Government also created an environment of ease of doing business and prepared the best-ever policies for industries and has set a target of becoming a 1.5 billion economy by 2030, informed the PM.

He said that the Centre is providing continuous support to the state government and has increased the Railway budget and modernized 60 Railway stations apart for improvement of air connectivity.

Assam could play a pivotal role in India’s economic development and the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit is the new beginning for Assam and North Eastern region, opined the PM.

After the inaugural session, the Prime Minister left for New Delhi.

The two-day long summit includes an inaugural Session, seven ministerial sessions and 14 thematic sessions with a focus on industrial evolution, global trade partnerships and the vibrant MSME sector of Assam, featuring over 240 exhibitors.

Assam Governor, L.P. Acharya, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister for Ports Shipping and WaterWays, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union DoNER Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia and 61 diplomats, business delegations from several countries, industry experts attends the session.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will also attend the afternoon session of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit today.