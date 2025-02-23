Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Amit Shah & Rajnath Singh

Feb 23, 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Amit Shah & Rajnath Singh, Vows Development & Good Governance

VINIT WAHI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi. In a social media post, Mr. Shah said that the people of Delhi have shown unwavering faith in the leadership and public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that keeping their trust intact, the tenure of Rekha Gupt as a chief minister will definitely take Delhi to new heights and will fulfil the aspirations of the people.

Mrs. Gupta also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital. Mr. Singh extended his best wishes to her to take Delhi on the path of development and good governance.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal FM Urges Odisha CM for Fair Probe Into Nepali Student’s Death at KIIT

Feb 23, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Mahakumbh Preparations Intensify in Prayagraj Ahead of Mahashivratri

Feb 22, 2025
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

First Session of 8th Delhi Assembly to Begin on Feb 24

Feb 22, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel Expands Military Operation in West Bank, Deploys Tanks to Jenin

24 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

German election: Projections say CDU/CSU leads with 29%

24 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Railways Enhances Services for Mahakumbh, Minister Monitors from War Room

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest to 14,000 ODI Runs, Sets Another Historic Record

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!