Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Amit Shah & Rajnath Singh

VINIT WAHI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi. In a social media post, Mr. Shah said that the people of Delhi have shown unwavering faith in the leadership and public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that keeping their trust intact, the tenure of Rekha Gupt as a chief minister will definitely take Delhi to new heights and will fulfil the aspirations of the people.

Mrs. Gupta also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital. Mr. Singh extended his best wishes to her to take Delhi on the path of development and good governance.