Nepal FM Urges Odisha CM for Fair Probe Into Nepali Student’s Death at KIIT

Feb 23, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba today spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the alleged suicide of a Nepali girl student inside the KIIT campus at Bhubaneswar and urged him to have a fair investigation into the incident.

In a telephonic conversation with Mr. Majhi, she also demanded strong action against the culprits responsible for the death of the girl student and the situation after the incident in which hundreds of Nepali students were forcibly sent out of the campus and misbehaved with by the staff of the university. Dr. Deuba urged Mr. Majhi to ensure a safe environment for Nepali students to continue their studies at the university.

The Odisha Chief Minister informed the Nepal Foreign Minister that the issue has been taken seriously by his government, and a high-level committee is enquiring into the matter. He said the Odisha government will ensure the safety and security of Nepali students and make all possible efforts to restore their faith and confidence in Odisha. Mr Majhi also held discussions on the issue with two officials of Nepalese embassy, Naveen Raj Adhikari and Sanjiv Sharma, this afternoon who called on him at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

A third-year B Tech girl student from Nepal allegedly died by suicide at KIIT University last Sunday. The girl student allegedly took the extreme step after she was subjected to harassment by a boy student at the university. The police have so far arrested 10 persons even as protests by several political parties and student organisations continue outside the campus demanding the arrest of the culprits, including the founder of the university, Achyuta Samant.

