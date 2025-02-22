Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Mahakumbh Preparations Intensify in Prayagraj Ahead of Mahashivratri

Feb 22, 2025
AMN

With the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in its final stage, preparations have been intensified for efficient management of the huge crowd before Mahashivratri. The Uttar Pradesh government said that a proper plan is being prepared and implemented to efficiently manage various modes of commute, including railway, traffic diversion, and parking.

Around one crore 29 lakh devotees took the holy dip in the Sangam today, with over 60 crore 60 lakh devotees taking the dip so far.

The local administration has intensified preparations for efficient management of the immense crowd gathering on the weekend and the days before the last main holy dip. To implement it properly and ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience, the officials have increased their activity at ground zero.

Prayagraj DM Ravindra Mandhad informed that a detailed framework was prepared keeping in mind the huge crowd in Maha Kumbh. He added that all kinds of efforts are being made at the administrative level to ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience and their journey is pleasant. The Prayagraj DM also said that continuous work is also being done on the traffic system.

The Mahakumbh Mela Authority highlighted that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is constantly monitoring to ensure that local people and devotees all have a good experience.

