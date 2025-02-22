Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

First Session of 8th Delhi Assembly to Begin on Feb 24

Feb 22, 2025
Delhi assembly

The first session of the eighth assembly of Delhi will begin on Monday. This session is proposed to be held for three days. The Delhi Assembly, in a notification, stated that the newly elected members of the house will be sworn in on the first day of the session.

The election of the Speaker of the Assembly will also take place on the same day. On the second day of the session, Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena will address the house, and the CAG reports related to the work of the previous government will also be presented.

Meanwhile, Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena has appointed MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely as pro tem speaker. Mr. Singh will administer the oath to newly elected MLAs.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal FM Urges Odisha CM for Fair Probe Into Nepali Student’s Death at KIIT

Feb 23, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Mahakumbh Preparations Intensify in Prayagraj Ahead of Mahashivratri

Feb 22, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi

Feb 22, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

‘Facts Will Come Out’: Jaishankar On $21M USAID Funding Row

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

USAID row: Congress slams BJP, demands white paper

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS

India Leading in Innovation & AI, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman at IIIT Kottayam

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal FM Urges Odisha CM for Fair Probe Into Nepali Student’s Death at KIIT

23 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!