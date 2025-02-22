First Session of 8th Delhi Assembly to Begin on Feb 24

Delhi assembly

The first session of the eighth assembly of Delhi will begin on Monday. This session is proposed to be held for three days. The Delhi Assembly, in a notification, stated that the newly elected members of the house will be sworn in on the first day of the session.

The election of the Speaker of the Assembly will also take place on the same day. On the second day of the session, Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena will address the house, and the CAG reports related to the work of the previous government will also be presented.

Meanwhile, Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena has appointed MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely as pro tem speaker. Mr. Singh will administer the oath to newly elected MLAs.