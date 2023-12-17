Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes BRS Anti-Farmer Policies

AMN / WEB DESK

Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has criticized the previous BRS government alleging anti-farmer policies, dictatorial tendencies and of lack of respect for those who had laid down their lives for the State.

Replying to the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, the Chief Minister said all sections of people suffered during the past 10 years of BRS rule. He alleged that there was no freedom and there was no way to register a protest. He added that it was the reign of total dictatorship.

When BRS member Harish Rao tried to seek clarifications, Speaker G Prasad Kumar adjourned the house to the 20th of this month. Terming the recent verdict as against the family rule of K Chandrashekar Rao, the Chief Minister alleged that even after losing the election, the family rule continued. He added that KCR became the legislature party leader, despite the party having several senior leaders.