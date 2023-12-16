इंडियन आवाज़     16 Dec 2023 09:12:17      انڈین آواز

FM Sitharaman inaugurates Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Mangalapuram in Kerala

Published On:

AMN

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a step towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a developed nation by 2047. The Finance Minister inaugurated the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Mangalapuram panchayath in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Saturday.

Ms. Sitharaman said that VBSY aims to ensure the benefits of central schemes to the deserved people and to enroll all the eligible beneficiaries under various schemes.

The Finance Minister also said that the Indian economy is performing well under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the government makes sure that every state gets its monthly dues on time or in advance. The Minister listed out various central schemes that immensely benefited the people. Ms. Sitharaman also distributed the benefits of various schemes to the eligible beneficiaries at the event.

