इंडियन आवाज़     15 Dec 2023 11:45:51      انڈین آواز

Bihar undertrial shot dead on court premises

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Agencies

In another shocking incident a n undertrial, who was being produced at Danapur court of Patna, was shot dead by two assailants on the court premises today. The assailants were overpowered by the constables who were accompanying the victim, facing 15 cases, including eight murder cases.

Patna Police said Abhishek Kumar alias Chhote Sarkar (34), a resident of Bihta near Patna, was lodged in Beur Jail of Patna for about a year in connection with a murder case. He was brought to Danapur civil court Friday afternoon from Beur Jail. Two constables, one of them armed, accompanied Kumar to the court.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajiv Mishra said: “Just when Abhishek Kumar was taken for being produced before a court, an assailant started firing at him. But he was overpowered by the armed constable. But there was a second assailant, who was in the crowd and he started firing at Abhishek Kumar”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

بھجن لال شرما راجستھان کے نئے وزیر اعلیٰ ہوں گے

AMN / ایک اور حیران کن پیش رفت میں بھارتیہ جنتا پارٹی (بی جے پ ...

غزہ: لڑائی میں تیزی سے انسانی بحران شدت اختیار کرتا جا رہا ہے

© WHO  غزہ میں متواتر لڑائی اور بمباری کے باعث انسانی بحران ش ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Global summit on Artificial Intelligence unanimously adopts New Delhi Declaration

WEB DESK The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit adopted the New Delhi Declaration ...

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

@Powered By: Logicsart