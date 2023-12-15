Bihar undertrial shot dead on court premises

Agencies

In another shocking incident a n undertrial, who was being produced at Danapur court of Patna, was shot dead by two assailants on the court premises today. The assailants were overpowered by the constables who were accompanying the victim, facing 15 cases, including eight murder cases.

Patna Police said Abhishek Kumar alias Chhote Sarkar (34), a resident of Bihta near Patna, was lodged in Beur Jail of Patna for about a year in connection with a murder case. He was brought to Danapur civil court Friday afternoon from Beur Jail. Two constables, one of them armed, accompanied Kumar to the court.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajiv Mishra said: “Just when Abhishek Kumar was taken for being produced before a court, an assailant started firing at him. But he was overpowered by the armed constable. But there was a second assailant, who was in the crowd and he started firing at Abhishek Kumar”.