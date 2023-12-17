J&K Police arrests 3″hybrid” terrorist involved in attack on a policeman last week

AGENCIES

Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, R R Swain informed that three “hybrid” terrorists involved in last week’s attack on a policeman in the Bemina area of Srinagar city have been arrested on Sunday.

Constable Mohammad Hafeez Chak was attacked on the 9th of December while he was returning home.

The DGP said the conspiracy was hatched by one Pakistan-based terrorist Arjumand alias Hamza Burhan who got in touch with a local mastermind Danish Ahmad Malla to carry out the attack.

While briefing reporters the DGP said that Constable Mohammad Hafeez Chak fortunately survived the attack. We hope and pray that he will be back hale and hearty.

Mr. Swain said that Malla, who lives in the same locality, recruited two hybrid terrorists -Imtiyaz Khanday and Mehnaan Khan. He further informed that, during questioning, the terrorists revealed a list of targets that they had finalised. Most of the targets were policemen but there were some non-policemen also on their radar.

Hybrid terrorists are those who carry out attacks and then slip back into their routine lives.