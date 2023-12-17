IMD issues orange alert in Tamil Nadu & Kerala

AMN

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next 2-3 days.



The IMD said, the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast was the main reason behind heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The Met Department has also predicted heavy rainfall over South Kerala during the next 24 hours.



The weather agency predicted light to moderate rain at numerous locations in South Tamil Nadu on Monday. It also anticipated heavy rain in specific areas, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu. Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Theni districts are also likely to experience heavy rain.



IMD said that on Tuesday, a few places in South Tamil Nadu may receive light to moderate rain, while one or two locations in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal could experience thunderstorms and lightning.