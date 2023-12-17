Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain disrupts normal life several parts of state; Schools to remain closed on Monday

AMN / CHENNAI

Heavy rain in several parts of Tamil Nadu have disrupted normal life. Schools to remain closed in affected districts on Monday

earlier the Tamil Nadu Regional Weather Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at most places over Southern Districts and also at many places in North coastal and interior districts. Many places in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram and Kanyakumari districts have recorded more than 20 centimeters of rainfall after 50 years.



Yesterday’s cyclonic circulation in the lower tropospheric levels over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off South Srilanka Coast is now seen over Comorin and the neighbourhood. The weather department has said that heavy to very heavy rains are bound to continue over South Tamilnadu for the next 24 hours. Educational institutions in Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi and Tuticorin Districts will be closed tomorrow.

District administrations have been asked to take immediate action in case of emergency. NDRF teams have also reached these districts for rescue and relief. Boats will be brought to carry out rescue in floods. The Government has set up control rooms and emergency numbers 1070 and 1077 and also WhatsApp facilities to reach out to the public. People have been asked to stay indoors and stay away from venturing anywhere near water bodies. Tamiraparani River in Tirunelveli has been flowing to the maximum level. As water bodies continue to receive heavy inflow in these areas, surplus water is let out as a preventive measure.