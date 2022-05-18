Telangana CM clears 3 names for Rajya Sabha seats

AMN

TRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has cleared the names for the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats today. They are B Parthasaradhi Reddy, V. Ravichandra and D Damodar Rao. Following the resignation of TRS leader Banda Prakash from the Rajya Sabha last year, election is being held for one vacancy while the tenure of Captain Lakshmi Kanta Rao and D. Srinivas is coming to an end.

Election Commission is holding biennial election for 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 state on June 10.

Parthasaradhi Reddy is chairman and Managing director of well-known pharma company, Hetero Group which is a world leader in the production of anti-retroviral drugs.

Ravi Chandra is a granite businessman-turned-politician who contested the Assembly polls in 2018 from Warangal Urban on a Congress ticket and lost. Later, he joined TRS. D Damodar Rao is a law graduate and the chairman and managing director of Telangana Publications Private Limited which publishes two daily newspapers in the State.