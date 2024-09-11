Telangana authorities issue second flood warning following rise in water level of River Godavari

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Telangana, the authorities have issued the second flood warning in Bhadradri Kothagudem district following the water level in River Godavari crossing the 48 feet mark at the temple town of Bhadrachalam last evening.

The District authorities informed that the discharge in the river to down the stream was recorded at 11.82 cusecs. District Collector Jitesh V Patil informed that the Godavari water level could rise further as the river was receiving huge inflows from its tributaries, Taliperu, Sabari and Indravati, in view of heavy rains in their catchment areas. He advised people living in the villages on the banks of the river to be alert and stay away from the river. Steps were being taken to shift the residents in flood-affected villages to relief centres.

Floodwater was flowing over roads going towards Kunavaram and Chintoor from Bhadrachalam. Senior Police Officials inspected Godavari River bunds to review safety measures as devotees from different parts of Telangana come for Ganesh idol immersion in Godavari at Bhadrachalam. He appealed to the public to be alert as Godavari was in spate and no one should come to the River Bund to watch the river flow.