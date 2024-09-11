THE INDIAN AWAAZ

J&K: BSF personnel injured after Pakistani troops resort to unprovoked firing

Sep 11, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured in Jammu and Kashmir when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts in violation of a ceasefire agreement along the border in the wee hours today.

A BSF spokesperson said that at about 2:35 AM, an incident of unprovoked firing in the Akhnoor sector from across the border happened and which was befittingly responded by the BSF. One BSF personnel sustained injuries in the Pakistani firing.

The spokesperson said the troops are on high alert and keeping a strict vigil all along the International Border and Line of Control. Worth mentioning, the ceasefire violation between India and Pakistan has been very rare ever since both countries renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.

