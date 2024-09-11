DoT Simplifies Telecom Licensing Processes

Staff Reporter

Department of Telecommunications, DoT has simplified approval processes for telecom licenses and wireless equipment. DoT has introduced significant changes to the processes for issuing Experimental Licenses, Demonstration Licenses, and Equipment Type Approvals.

Ministry of Communications in a statement said that these changes are part of its ongoing efforts to enhance ease of doing business in the telecom sector. These reforms are aimed at reducing delays and simplifying regulatory requirements, fostering innovation and streamlining operations for businesses and telecom operators.

It said, that for Experimental Licenses, fixed timelines have been introduced to ensure quicker approvals and the license will be deemed issued after 30 days if no decision is conveyed. In cases requiring Inter-Ministerial Consultation, the DoT will seek comments within seven days of receiving a complete application. If no comments are received, a provisional license will be granted after 60 days, which will be converted to a regular license after 90 days.

In the case of Demonstration Licenses, the licenses without Inter-Ministerial Consultation will be deemed granted after 15 days and for those requiring consultation, it will be deemed granted after 45 days once comments are sought from relevant authorities.

The Ministry added that all the applications for Equipment Type Approvals (ETA) for license-exempt wireless devices will now be granted on a self-declaration basis. This self-declaration process is expected to significantly reduce the time and effort required for approvals, benefiting companies looking to deploy wireless equipment in the Indian market