Jaishankar & his German counterpart take stock of India-Germany Strategic Partnership

External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar held talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin today.

In his press statement following the talks, Dr Jaishankar said their conversation touched on many subjects, including the situation in West Asia, especially the Gaza conflict and its ramifications.

They also discussed global issues and reforming the UN. He highlighted that new and emerging technologies, including semiconductors, electric mobility, and renewables can constitute new opportunities for India-Germany cooperation. In cooperation with the European Union, the External Affairs Minister hoped to move faster on the Free Trade Agreement, and other agreements.

He said India can contribute to building reliable and resilient supply chains, diversified production and trusted digital partnerships in Germany. He welcomed the forthcoming Asia Pacific Conference of German businesses in New Delhi to be held in October.