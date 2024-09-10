PM Modi Stresses Local Solutions for Global Problems at First ANRF Governing Board Meeting

PM MODI

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed finding local solutions for the global problems. The Prime Minister today chaired the first Governing Board meeting of the newly formed Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister asked to identify those obstacles which are hindering the path of the research ecosystem and take steps to remove these problems. He said research should focus on finding new solutions to existing problems. Calling for upgradation and standardisation of institutions, the Prime Minister suggested developing a list of domain experts and developing a dashboard to track the progress of research and development.

The Prime Minister stressed upon the need for scientific monitoring of the utilisation of resources for research and innovation. He said the scientific community should have faith that there will be no dearth of resources for their endeavours. On the Atal Tinkering Labs, the Prime Minister suggested that grading of these labs can be done. During the meeting, the Governing Body decided to launch a programme in hub and spoke mode by pairing universities where research is at the nascent stage with top-tier established institutions in mentorship mode.

ANRF was established on the recommendation of National Education Policy 2020. It is aimed at fostering a culture of research and innovation across the country’s universities, colleges, research institutions, and Research and Development laboratories. Anusandhan National Research Foundation acts as an apex body to provide high-level strategic direction of scientific research in the country.