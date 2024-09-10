UAE is important partner in India’s growth: Piyush Goyal

BY ANDALIB AKHTER

India’s Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal today said that the relationship between UAE and India can be termed as the Owner’s Pride and Neighbour’s Envy.

Addressing the UAE-India Business Forum, which was kicked off in Mumbai today., he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi regards the UAE as an important partner in India’s growth story. He said the vision of ‘Vikasit Bharat’ is encompassed in several visits and exchanges between the two countries.

Organised by the UAE’s Ministry of Economy in collaboration with the UAE Embassy and India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the UAE-India Business Forum witnessed the presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other cabinet ministers of UAE. It also saw participation from industry leaders and sector experts from UAE and India.

During this event, an exchange of ten Agreements also took place between UAE and Indian Companies.

The theme of the forum is “Beyond CEPA: Innovation and Future-Ready Economies”. It will focus on the potential of healthcare, biotechnology, renewable energy, sustainability, AI, logistics and supply chains, and agricultural technology.