Jamaat-e-Islami backs AIMPLB in its battle against Waqf Amendment Act

India’s most prominent religious body the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has strongly condemned the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in Parliament and termed it . It as a ‘dark chapter for minority rights,’ It pledged full support to AIMPLB’s call for nationwide protests all legal and democratic means to overturn the ‘unconstitutional’ law.

JIH President Syed Sadatullah Husaini in statement labelled the bill as a direct assault on religious freedom and constitutional rights of Muslims.

At a press conference, Mr Husaini particularly criticized the political leaders who supported the bill in the parliament, specifically Nitish Kumar and N. Chandrababu Naidu, who are often regarded as the champion of secularism. He described their actions as ‘the worst example of political opportunism and deception,’ adding that they would pay a heavy price for this short-term political maneuvering and may never regain power in the next elections.

When asked about their boycott, Mr Husaini stated that while JIH would leave the decision to the people, he added. “These leaders have long portrayed themselves as secular figures and defenders of constitutional and minority rights. It is deplorable that they have supported a discriminatory law that blatantly violates the rights of Muslims. Their actions have exposed the false masks of secularism and their so-called role as saviours of minority rights in the NDA govt.”

In response to reports of Hindu groups hoisting Bhagwa flags atop mosques and staging violent marches against Muslim places of worship following the passage of the Bill, the JIH President reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to peaceful protests.

He stressed, “While we continue our peaceful protests and pursue legal avenues, we will never resort to unlawful means or take the law into our own hands. We believe in non-violence, and we strongly condemn the act of hoisting Bhagwa flags on mosques and demand immediate action against those responsible.

When asked about the next steps in opposing the Waqf Amendment Act, Mr Husaini clarified, “We are fully backing and coordinating with AIMPLB in their call for nationwide protests. We will continue to challenge the law in court and mobilize MPs to fight this injustice.

“We have never rejected dialogue with the ruling government. In fact, we have repeatedly urged the government to engage with the Muslim community. We have called on Union Minister Kiran Rijiju to meet with us and discuss the Waqf issue,” he added.

Mr Husaini further highlighted that JIH, along with all other Muslim organizations, has consistently sought a platform for discussion. “During our protests in Patna, we also demanded that Nitish Kumar talk with us. We have held several rounds of discussions with the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and submitted our representations. These efforts are all part of the ongoing dialogue process,” he added.

He announced that whenever the government has opened a window for dialogue, we have fully utilized the opportunity and will continue to do so.

When asked about Jamiat Ulama Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani’s recent statement opposing street protests and asserting that the court is the final resort, Mr Husaini responded, “We stand with AIMPLB, which has already announced nationwide protest programs. These protests will be peaceful and within legal means, as we are committed to upholding the law. Neither JIH nor AIMPLB supports creating anarchy, unrest, or harming people or public property.”

In response to a question about whether JIH would accept the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Waqf issue, similar to how Muslim bodies had announced to accept prior to the Babri Masjid verdict, JIH president stated that in any country, the Supreme Court is the final resort, and its orders is practically implemented.

However, he added that if a judgment is perceived as inappropriate, it is the right of every citizen to express their opinion, criticize it, and point out its shortcomings.

JIH President Sadatullah Husaini called Waqf Amendment Act an erosion of Muslim autonomy in managing religious endowments, while other religions’ trusts remain unaffected.

He criticized the misleading arguments presented by treasury members in the parliamentary debate. “The Waqf Boards are not the same as the Charity Commissioner, as some members in the Lok Sabha claimed. Several states already have exclusive legislations for Hindu and Sikh endowments. The government’s intervention in Waqf matters is unwarranted and will only exacerbate corruption and mismanagement,” he added.

The JIH President asserted that the bill, which adds non-Muslim members to Waqf Boards and gives government-appointed officials greater control, would only weaken Muslim institutions.

“Historically, political and bureaucratic interference has led to the mismanagement of Waqf properties. This bill does nothing to address the real issues and is a deliberate attempt to weaken Muslim institutions,” he added.

Mr.Husaini also thanked the parliamentarians and political parties who opposed the bill, noting that it received only 288 votes in favour in the Lok Sabha, compared to 232 votes against it, and 128 Ayes versus 95 Noes in the Rajya Sabha.