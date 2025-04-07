President Murmu holds talks with her Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

,

AMN / Lisbon

President Droupadi Murmu today held delegation-level talks with her Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in Lisbon. In a joint media address after the meeting, President Murmu described the India-Portuguese ties as historic, which are now being developed as a modern and multi-dimensional partnership. In the joint statement by the President of India and the President of Portugal after delegation-level talks, both countries have agreed to mutual cooperation in trade and stronger economic relations between the two countries.

India and Portugal have agreed to strengthen their partnership in the areas of trade, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, start-ups, innovation and skilled mobility. They also agreed to cooperate in the fields of tourism, culture, education, pharmaceuticals and others. Both nations also agreed on coordination and cooperation in the United Nations.

The president said she held wide-ranging and constructive talks with her Portuguese counterpart, covering various areas of bilateral relations.

President Murmu and President Rebelo de Sousa also graced the launch of postage stamps commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The stamps reflect the rich artistic and cultural heritage of India and Portugal and feature vibrant folk attire from both countries. It features Rajasthan’s distinctive Kalbeliya costume and the traditional Viana do Castelo dress from Portugal.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu also laid a wreath at the tomb of Portuguese national poet Luis Vaz de Camoes.

President Murmu will also meet Prime Minister Luis Montenegro and the Speaker of Parliament, Jose Pedro Aguiar Branco. The Mayor of Lisbon will also host a special event in her honour. The president will also meet members of the Indian community in Portugal, and she is likely to meet some Indian researchers from various universities and academic institutions.

President Murmu reached Lisbon this morning on the first leg of her state visit to Portugal and Slovakia.

The visit of the president is coming at a time when India and Portugal are celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations, the president will also launch a commemorative stamp showcasing the artistic and cultural heritage that unites India and Portugal.

From April 9 to 10, President Murmu will visit Slovakia at the invitation of Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini. It will be the first visit by the President of India to Slovakia in 29 years.