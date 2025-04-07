Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

President Murmu holds talks with her Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

Apr 7, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu Holds Talks in Lisbon, Launches Stamp to Mark 50 Years of India-Portugal Ties

,

AMN / Lisbon

President Droupadi Murmu today held delegation-level talks with her Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in Lisbon. In a joint media address after the meeting, President Murmu described the India-Portuguese ties as historic, which are now being developed as a modern and multi-dimensional partnership. In the joint statement by the President of India and the President of Portugal after delegation-level talks, both countries have agreed to mutual cooperation in trade and stronger economic relations between the two countries.

India and Portugal have agreed to strengthen their partnership in the areas of trade, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, start-ups, innovation and skilled mobility. They also agreed to cooperate in the fields of tourism, culture, education, pharmaceuticals and others. Both nations also agreed on coordination and cooperation in the United Nations.

The president said she held wide-ranging and constructive talks with her Portuguese counterpart, covering various areas of bilateral relations.

President Murmu and President Rebelo de Sousa also graced the launch of postage stamps commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The stamps reflect the rich artistic and cultural heritage of India and Portugal and feature vibrant folk attire from both countries. It features Rajasthan’s distinctive Kalbeliya costume and the traditional Viana do Castelo dress from Portugal.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu also laid a wreath at the tomb of Portuguese national poet Luis Vaz de Camoes.

President Murmu will also meet Prime Minister Luis Montenegro and the Speaker of Parliament, Jose Pedro Aguiar Branco. The Mayor of Lisbon will also host a special event in her honour. The president will also meet members of the Indian community in Portugal, and she is likely to meet some Indian researchers from various universities and academic institutions.

President Murmu reached Lisbon this morning on the first leg of her state visit to Portugal and Slovakia.

The visit of the president is coming at a time when India and Portugal are celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations, the president will also launch a commemorative stamp showcasing the artistic and cultural heritage that unites India and Portugal.

From April 9 to 10, President Murmu will visit Slovakia at the invitation of Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini. It will be the first visit by the President of India to Slovakia in 29 years.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Market April 7: Sensex & Nifty drop significantly during early trade

Apr 7, 2025
QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

AIMPLB to launch nationwide agitation against Waqf (Amendment) Act  

Apr 6, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi Strengthens India-Sri Lanka Ties, Receives Mitra Vibhushan

Apr 5, 2025

You missed

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Indian constitution upholds equality and social justice for all, says Om Birla at 150th at IPU

7 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Trump Tariff: ट्रम्प टैरिफ का असर एशियाई बाजारों पर, निफ्टी और सेंसेक्स में बड़ी गिरावट 

7 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

वित्त मंत्री Nirmala Sitharaman करेंगी यूके और ऑस्ट्रिया का दौरा,  वित्तीय सहयोग और द्विपक्षीय संबंधों को मिलेगा बढ़ावा

7 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत-नेपाल सुप्रीम कोर्ट के बीच न्यायिक सहयोग बढ़ाने के लिए हुआ समझौता

7 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!