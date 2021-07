AMN

Tamil Nadu registered 4,013 new covid-19 cases yesterday. Four thousand 724 covid patients were discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours after recovering from the infection. 115 deaths were reported yesterday.

More than 35 thousand active cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours. One lakh 60 thousand 194 samples were tested in the state yesterday. Coimbatore district registered 474 cases, Erode recorded 360 while Chennai reported 227 covid cases yesterday.