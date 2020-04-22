Tamil Nadu CM apprises Vice President for COVID-19 preventive measures

AMN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy today apprised Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu about the ongoing COVID-19 preventive measures and relief activities.

The Vice President called up Mr Palaniswamy who explained about the prevailing situation. A statement from the State Government says, Mr Naidu has expressed his appreciation for the ongoing efforts and asked him to keep up with the pace in the activities.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister today called up the wife of Dr Simon Hercules who died of COVID-19 disease in Chennai.

Chief Minister asked the doctor’s wife not to lose courage as her daughter is also admitted into hospital with the disease. He has assured the family of help from the government.