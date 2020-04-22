Latest News

After one week dip, Kerala registers an increase in COVID-19 cases

AMN

Kerala is on high , as after a week’s dip in COVID-19 cases, the state registered an increase of 19 new cases that were confirmed today.

For the past one week, Kerala had been consistently reporting more number of recovered cases than new cases each day. But now showing a change in pattern, the state confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases, where as 16 people recovered in a day.

State Nodal Officer Dr Arun Fettle said that these numbers are not worrisome and the situation in the state clearly speaks that there is a decrease in the infection trend.

Meanwhile, the state also reported certain different issues like many foreign returnees turning positive after 28 days of incubation period and many patients without symptoms turning positive and yet in another case a patient continue to be positive even after 36 days.

Considering all these unpredictable situations, the state had strengthened the health surveillance and decides to conduct wide testing.The lockdown measures have been strengthened in Kannur district, that reported increasing number of cases lately. Presently, 117 active are there in the State.

A total of 426 cases were reported in Kerala , out of which 307 persons recovered so far. A total of over 36,000 persons are under observation in the state present.

