COVID 19 MORE THAN 6,65,458 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Coronavirus: Trump to ‘suspend immigration into US’
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,74,336 worldwide
Human trials for UK coronavirus vaccine this week
UK coronavirus vaccine to be tested on people from Thursday
WHO warns people must be ready for ‘new way of living’

Only 46 COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakahnd so far

AMN

The spread of COVID-19 is under control in Uttarakahnd. A total of 46 cases related to Corona have been reported so far in the state.

The State Government is monitoring the situation closely and all possible measures are being taken to prevent Corona.

A total of 46 cases of Corona have been reported so far in the state, out of which 19 people have recovered completely. There are now 27 active cases related to Corona in the state.

The State Government is taking all important measures to prevent Corona and monitoring the situation closely.

Meanwhile, the date of opening the portals of the famous Badrinath shrine has been changed the first time in history keeping in view of COVID-19.

The portals of Badrinath will now be opened on 15th of May, which were earlier to be opened on 30 th of April.

Following the guidelines of the Central Government, important industries have been given exemption in the state. The farmers of the state have been allowed to harvest the Rabi crop. They have also been asked to maintain social distance during harvesting.

