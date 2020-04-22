Gram Panchayats in HP to stop entry of any outsiders from within state or outside

AMN

In order to combat COVID-19, the Gram Panchayats in Himachal Pradesh have also come forward to stop the entry of any outsiders from within the state or outside.

To keep an eye on the entry of any outsiders, Gram Panchayats in the tribal district, Kinnaur have deployed their people at the entrance of the villages.

Following the call of the State Government, the Gram Panchayats in the state are keeping a close watch on people entering from outside the villages.

Many Panchayats in Kinnaur district have guarded their entry points with barriers and deployed their people so that no outsider could enter their Panchayat from other districts and states.

The Up-Pradhan, Subhash Negi of Duni Panchayat of Kalpa Up-mandal in Kinnaur district said that the entire region has been banned for the entry of outsiders.

While the curfew has been imposed in the state to curtail the epidemic, the Gram Panchayats of the state are also doing their utmost to tackle this epidemic, which is a commendable step.